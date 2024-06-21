Comparing Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) & Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) and Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenaz Energy and Canacol Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaz Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canacol Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.3% of Tenaz Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Canacol Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenaz Energy and Canacol Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaz Energy N/A N/A N/A Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaz Energy and Canacol Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaz Energy N/A N/A N/A $9.76 0.26 Canacol Energy N/A N/A N/A $2.14 1.40

Tenaz Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canacol Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tenaz Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 106.8%. Canacol Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Tenaz Energy pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canacol Energy pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Canacol Energy Ltd operates as a subsidiary of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

