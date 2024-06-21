Compass Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $344,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 9,141 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $445.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $450.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

