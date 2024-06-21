Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading 19.1% Higher

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.05. 206,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 38,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

