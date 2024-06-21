Contrasting Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 11.90 -$9.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Mangoceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Cord Blood and Mangoceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A Mangoceuticals -1,068.72% -864.10% -577.68%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

