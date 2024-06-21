Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.03

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.29. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 6,138 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

