Coveo Solutions (CVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Coveo Solutions (TSE: CVO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/5/2024 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Coveo Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.66 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

