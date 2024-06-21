CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.41 and last traded at $60.57. Approximately 903,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,201,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

