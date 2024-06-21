Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 34.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 836,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

