Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,480 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

