Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

