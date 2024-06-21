Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $424,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

