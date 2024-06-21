Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $529,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

