Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 210 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $795.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The company has a market cap of $842.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

