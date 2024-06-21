Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 750 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after buying an additional 460,480 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,748,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

