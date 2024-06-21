Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.83.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

