Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HP alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in HP by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.