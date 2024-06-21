Cwm LLC Buys 2,959 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 471.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,695,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,095,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,373,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,670,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $260.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day moving average of $212.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

