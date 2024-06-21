Cwm LLC Buys 772 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

