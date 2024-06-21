Cwm LLC Buys 797 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

