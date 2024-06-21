Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after buying an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after buying an additional 554,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,290,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

