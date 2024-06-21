Cwm LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after buying an additional 221,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.