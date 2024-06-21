Cwm LLC Has $682,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $300,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $88,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 457,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WST opened at $328.47 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.71 and its 200-day moving average is $361.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.