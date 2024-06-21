Cwm LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 48.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

