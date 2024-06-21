Cwm LLC Has $801,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 39,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

