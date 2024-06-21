Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.