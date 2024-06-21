Cwm LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $293.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.26. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

