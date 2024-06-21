Cwm LLC Purchases 3,609 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Toll Brothers by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Toll Brothers by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.07.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

