Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $6,469,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $296.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

