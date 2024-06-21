Cwm LLC Raises Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

