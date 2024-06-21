Cwm LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brady alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Brady by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brady by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,665 shares of company stock worth $695,024. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.