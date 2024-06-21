Cwm LLC Sells 406 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 48.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 72.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

