Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDP opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 0.47. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.07%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

