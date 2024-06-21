Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Otter Tail by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTTR stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.44.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

