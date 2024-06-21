Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,182,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

