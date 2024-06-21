Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.57.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $154.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 327,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,427,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

