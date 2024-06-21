DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Trading Down 0.3%

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 45,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 56,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

DecisionPoint Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 2.01.

DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). DecisionPoint Systems had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DecisionPoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

Further Reading

