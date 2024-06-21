Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE stock opened at $381.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.55. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.