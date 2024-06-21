Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Up 0.1%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. 449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Democracy International Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Democracy International Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.63% of Democracy International Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

