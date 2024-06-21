DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.82

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $15.04. DENSO shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 138,957 shares.

DENSO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

