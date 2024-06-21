DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.93. DHT shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 2,017,603 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

DHT Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DHT by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

