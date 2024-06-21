Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.45.

DLTR stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

