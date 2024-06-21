Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading Down 3.3%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 28,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

