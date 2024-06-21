DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Stock Down 0.8 %

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 415 ($5.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 337.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th.

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.