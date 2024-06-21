dYdX Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. dYdX has a market cap of $542.96 million and approximately $33.54 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX's launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX's total supply is 472,707,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
