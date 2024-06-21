E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.38 ($13.31) and traded as high as €12.60 ($13.54). E.On shares last traded at €12.57 ($13.51), with a volume of 4,086,431 shares traded.
E.On Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.54 and a 200-day moving average of €12.38.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.