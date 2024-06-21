eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

