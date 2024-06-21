Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

