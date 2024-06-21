Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $886.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $795.93 and its 200-day moving average is $725.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $905.45. The firm has a market cap of $842.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.