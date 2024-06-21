Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 95 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,399 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $303.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

