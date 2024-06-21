Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$51.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

Get Emera alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMA. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMA

Emera Price Performance

TSE EMA opened at C$44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.74.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.70%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.